Lorraine A. Lawson, 93, of Monroe Center, Wisconsin, passed away on September 7, 2023, at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids. She was born on September 3, 1930, in Chicago, Illinois, to Hans and Anna Bertermann.

Lorraine grew up in Chicago and worked for Pioneer Bank before marrying Franklin P. Lawson on July 8, 1967. Together, they embarked on numerous adventures, exploring destinations such as Alaska, Hawaii, and Germany. They cherished their winters as “Sno-Birds”; seeking warmer climates.

Lorraine enjoyed square dancing, sewing, horses, and loved to watch the birds come to her many birdfeeders. She and Franklin were dedicated members of the Sand County Campers, sharing their love for camping with others.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Hans and Anna Bertermann, her in-laws, Edward P. and Fern E. Lawson, and sister-in-law, Joanne Lawson.

Lorraine is survived by her loving husband, Franklin, her brother, Wayne (Ginger), and nieces and nephews: Karyn (Jerry), Bob (Val), Margie (Mike), Janice (Marc), Tammy, and Todd; as well as her brother-in-law, Donald; and neighbor, Rich Kilps. She was further survived by numerous great-nieces and great-nephews, including 1 great-great niece.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin, with visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Monroe Center Cemetery.

