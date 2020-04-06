Milwaukee, Wis. – Many companies are quickly making arrangements for employees to work from home, and others are fast-tracking policies to meet the requirements of shelter-in-place orders issued by state officials. These actions are making it an even higher risk of people being targeted by scammers, especially through phishing emails or through an unsecured network connection.

Transitioning from an office setting to home, many may find themselves more vulnerable to tech support scams. With limited IT resources available, employees may attempt to solve technical issues themselves when confronted with pop-ups and virus alerts. BBB Scam Tracker received a report of a victim losing nearly $250 to a tech support scam. The report stated a pop-up window appeared when the user’s computer froze. The instructions on the pop-up window said to contact a company claiming to be affiliated with Apple. After following the directions, the consumer paid for what they thought would fix the problem and never heard from the tech support company again.

Another concern for employees transitioning to a work-from-home environment is Business Email Compromise (BEC) scams. BEC scammers impersonate emails that appear to come directly from the boss. These fraudulent emails are often used to request large payments to “vendors” via wire transfer. While this is a common scheme, scammers may change their approach and use current events as a way to convince the recipient to take action. Compromised business emails may be used to request payments for things such as reimbursements, bogus invoice payments, or office equipment.

Advertised work from home opportunities aren’t always what they seem, especially for people who have recently been furloughed or laid off. Employment scams are ranked the top riskiest scam in both the 2018 and 2019 Scam Tracker Risk Report. A common red flag to make note is the opportunity to work from home and what seems like a high hourly wage with minimal effort. However, as more employers practice social distancing and require employees to work from home, differentiating between legitimate and fraudulent job opportunities will become more difficult.

While working from home and watching to see how the situation surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak develops, here are some tips from Better Business Bureau to avoid falling victim to scams: