The Wood County clerk says some national reports were wrong – his county didn’t run out of ballots on Election Day. County Clerk Trent Minor says he doesn’t know where the national news got information like that, but it didn’t come from him. Minor called a Wednesday news conference to say he never received a call from any precinct saying it was out of ballots. Wisconsin saw a record number of votes cast for this presidential election. Joe Biden is projected as the winner in the Badger State, but the Trump campaign is asking for a recount.