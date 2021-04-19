Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears reports a single-vehicle rollover occurred late Saturday morning, April 17, 2021, at approximately 10:45 AM, in the town of Jefferson. Donna J. Parker, age 67, of rural Viola, WI was operating a mid-size SUV eastbound on State Highway 56, west of the city of Viroqua. Shortly after negotiating a curve to the right, the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway slightly. The operator steered left and crossed the center of the roadway, slightly into the opposite lane. The operator lost control and the vehicle went off the right (south) side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned. Parker was transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare in Viroqua, WI by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance with possible injuries. Assisting the Sheriff’s office at the scene were the Viroqua Police Department, Viroqua Fire Department, and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.