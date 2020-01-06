Woman Accused Of Driving High Blamed For 7 Crashes
A 60-year-old Sauk County woman is accused of being high when she caused seven crashes over the last six months. Joni Sampson made a court appearance by video last week. She also faces charges of battery to a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. Baraboo police say she injured an officer during an O-W-I crash December 30th. She was involved in two crashes last August, four more in November and the last one last week. Investigators think she was high on drugs each time.
