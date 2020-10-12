The Wisconsin Restaurant Association says without government assistance more of the state’s eating establishments will close for good. Vice President Susan Quam says about one-third of all restaurant employees have already been laid off. Quad says there was an outpouring of support as the pandemic first hit, but those businesses can’t survive with limited capacity. She says another round of Payroll Protection Program loans lasting 24 weeks, instead of eight, are needed to get Wisconsin restaurants through the winter. She warns as many as one-third of all restaurants in the state could be closed forever if the help isn’t forthcoming.