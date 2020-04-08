Service Centers to offer only essential services by appointment; online services remain open

To protect customers and employees from the spread of COVID-19, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is further restricting in-person service all Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Customer Service Centers on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. This action furthers the limitation of face-to-face services that began on March 23, 2020. Until further notice, the service centers will be closed to all in-person transactions except the following services, which will be available by appointment only:

Commercial Driver Licenses (CDL)

Voters needing identification who need to use the Identification card Petition Process (IDPP)

New Wisconsin residents who need a driver license or ID for voting

To make an appointment for one of these essential services while the Safer at Home order is in place, call the DMV Communication Center at (608) 264-7447.

Online services available at wisconsindmv.gov

All vehicle-related transactions (including renewing registration, titling a vehicle, etc.)

Obtaining a duplicate driver license

Changing address

Services can also be completed by mail or through third-party providers.

Other modifications DMV has in place to reduce in-person visits include:

All driver licenses and CDLs renewals are extended 60 days

All ID cards can be renewed online

Emissions testing requirements have been deferred

Registration renewals should still be completed by mail or online by the renewal date

Non-CDL driver skills tests have been cancelled until further notice

A robust online presence (wisconsindmv.gov) to assist with your other DMV needs

DMV staff will continue to handle phone calls, process mailed-in applications, and assist with any other prioritized work on behalf of the state.