The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) is encouraging Wisconsin employers to consider Wisconsin’s updated Work-Share Program to avoid worker layoffs.

The Work-Share Program, also called “short-term compensation” (STC), is designed to help both employers and employees. Instead of laying off workers, a participating employer may reduce their work hours. Workers whose hours are reduced under an approved work-share plan receive unemployment benefits that are pro-rated for the partial work reduction. This allows everyone in the work unit to maintain some income and their health benefits.

For more information on the Work-Share Program and how to apply, please visit https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/uitax/workshare.htm. I also attached the employer and employee fact sheets to this email.

For additional questions, contact the DWD-Unemployment Insurance Employer Service Team at taxnet@dwd.wisconsin.gov