Wisconsin’s unemployment rate remains at three-point-nine percent for the sixth month in row. The Department of Workforce Development reports the state lost 100 private sector jobs in September and total non-farm jobs remained the same as August. D-W-D Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said “although jobs remained relatively flat over the month, Wisconsin did see an increase in our labor force participation rate and employment grew by 56-hundred over the month.” The number of unemployed Wisconsinites declined by 12-hundred last month. The national jobless rate was four-point-eight percent in September.