Wisconsin’s real estate market slowing down due to a lack of inventory. Sales of existing homes have exceeded last year’s record pace so far in 2021.

The Wisconsin Realtors Association reporting that more than 56,000 homes have been sold within the first 8 months of the year. The supply of available homes has been in decline for years in Wisconsin, holding back the pace of sales while pushing prices higher.

The average home spent 88 days on the market last year in August-that number is down to 65 days this year.