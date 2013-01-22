Support by Wisconsin’s House delegation for a reworked NAFTA was one vote short of being unanimous. The U.S.-Mexico-Canada-Agreement passed the House Thursday on an overwhelming bipartisan vote of 385-41. Among those 41 nays, congressman Mark Pocan of Wisconsin. In a statement, Pocan said “though this new deal is a definitive improvement from NAFTA, I cannot be confident that this trade deal would correct its core flaws that led to the outsourcing of hundreds of thousands of American jobs, as well as serious environmental concerns.” In a tweet, Wisconsin Democrat Ron Kind said “This deal is a great example of what can be accomplished when people work across the aisle to get things done and should serve as the template for all future trade agreement negotiations.”