Wisconsin’s Medicaid fund is in the black. In a letter to chairs of the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee, Department of Health Services Secretary designee Karen Timberlake said the Medicaid fund is projected to finish the 2021-23 biennium with a surplus of nearly 185-million dollars. Timberlake cited several factors for the projected surplus, but the extension of the COVID-19 public health emergency declaration by the federal government accounts for a surplus of 116 million dollars. Medicaid is a joint federal and state program that provides health care coverage, long-term care, and other services to more than one million Wisconsin residents.