The Wisconsin Public Service Commission is urging anyone with an outstanding bill for utilities to make payment arrangements or apply for financial assistance. The state’s utility disconnection moratorium ended Thursday. That means thousands of customers with outstanding electric, natural gas, or water bills could have their services disconnected. Federal stimulus funding is available for anyone struggling to pay their bills.

[More information can be found at EnergyBenefit.wi.gov/OnlineApps/OnlineApps/Default#!]