The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development reports the state’s unemployment rate dropped to a record-low three percent in November.  More than 12 thousand private-sector jobs were added knocking the unemployment percentage down by two-tenths of a point, keeping it well below the national average.  The three percent figure ties November 18th for the lowest rate ever recorded in the state.  The labor force participation in Wisconsin is a little over 66 percent – also well ahead of the national rate of just below 62 percent.  The Badger State ranks among the top 10 states in the nation for that.