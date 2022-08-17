An initiative called the Wisconsin Tuition Promise is designed to help underserved students get a degree. Potential university students from families making less than 62-thousand dollars a year will have tuition and fees waived after they get financial aid. W-I-T-I/T-V reports the program has been established for the University of Wisconsin System’s 12 regional campuses. U-W System President Jay Rothman says this will improve the talent pipeline and ultimately improve Wisconsin’s workforce. The Promise starts in the fall of 2023.