The state of Wisconsin will receive almost 870 million dollars from the federal infrastructure bill passed last month. The money spread over the next five years will be invested in providing safe drinking water for all state residents. The legislation is being called the largest investment in water infrastructure in U-S history. The Evers administration says three main safety concerns will be prioritized – PFAS (PEE foss), lead, and nitrates. The Department of Natural Resources has already started the process of creating and enforcing standards for safe drinking water in Wisconsin.