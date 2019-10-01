The current emergency order issued by Governor Tony Evers runs out Friday, but it’s not clear if the Wisconsin Supreme Court will rule by then. The justices heard debate Monday over how the governor should handle emergency orders during the coronavirus pandemic. The question is whether Evers has the authority to issue multiple orders for an ongoing threat like the pandemic. A ruling could overturn the statewide mask mandate, but the court may not decide by Friday. State law says a governor can declare a state of emergency for 60 days, then it has to be approved by the Legislature. Assistant Attorney General Hannah Schieber Jurss told the court the circumstances were different each time Evers issued another order.