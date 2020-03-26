MADISON—Following the announcement of yesterday’s “Safer at Home” order and continued efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, the State Capitol will be closed to the public beginning at 8:00 a.m. March 26, 2020 until further notice.

“The State Capitol building is a symbol of the strength and determination of the Wisconsin spirit, as well as a physical reminder of the generations before us who have also faced the need to make challenging decisions in periods of uncertainty,” said Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan. “Although the decision to close the building was difficult, the health of our communities and loved ones is the priority we must all be focused on.”

If the Legislature or Supreme Court convenes, the Capitol will reopen to the public. Many of the day-to-day activities within the Capitol were already limited or ceased, before today’s announcement. Cancellation of Capitol tours were announced on March 12, 2020.

DOA will continue reviewing strategies to limit COVID-19’s spread based on guidance from the CDC and DHS Public Health Officials. All individuals are encouraged to do the following: