Wisconsin is listed in the upper half of a dubious list of the 50 states. According to stats compiled by Safe-Home, the Badger State ranks high for the number of sex offenders. The rankings use U-S Census Bureau and F-B-I data. Wisconsin has the tenth-most sex offenders overall – and the sixth-most sex offenders per 100 thousand residents. Safe-Home analyzes the stats, saying this likely means Wisconsin residents are more diligent about reporting and pursuing the reports of sex crimes.