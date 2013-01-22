The Wisconsin Senate unanimously approved the appointment of D-N-R Secretary Preston Cole. It took more than a year to finally approve Secretary Cole and it came with some drama. Senator Tom Tiffany, who has long pushed for expansion of mining and logging in northern Wisconsin, accused D-N-R staff of breaking the law. The Minocqua Republican said, “I hope Secretary Cole is up to the task of making sure that they are accountable to him and to the taxpayers of the state of Wisconsin.” Tiffany will be in the running for former Congressman Sean Duffy’s seat in a special election in April. Cole was first appointed to the position in December of 2018.