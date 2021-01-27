The Wisconsin Senate has passed a resolution to end the governor’s statewide mask mandate. Whitewater Republican Steve Nass says people can determine what steps are appropriate to guard against COVID-19. Nass says that can be accomplished without the “heavy hand of government coming down on us.” If it passes in the Assembly, the joint resolution will go into effect immediately. Local Health declarations and mask orders won’t be affected. Republicans say Democratic Governor Tony Evers has illegally issued multiple emergency orders and mask requirements.