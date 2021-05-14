The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin says about a half-million residents will benefit from an F-C-C initiative backing internet service. The Emergency Broadband Benefit could mean 50-dollars-a-month to people living in the state’s rural areas. The pandemic amplified broadband issues in underserved areas of Wisconsin. A commission spokesperson says it gets a lot of calls from people who are struggling to pay their internet bill – or who have run out of data for the month. People in tribal areas are actually eligible for up to 75-dollars off their bill. The program is called a step in the right direction, but just a temporary fix to an existing problem. Funding will stop six months after federal health officials declare the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.