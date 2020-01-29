Wisconsin Republicans are praising Vice President Mike Pence for speaking at today’s National School Choice event at the State Capitol (Tuesday). Pence touted what he called Wisconsin’s “extraordinary record of school choice.” The vice president noted Wisconsin’s three-decade history of school choice and said “this is where it all began” and the program “is here to stay.” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos thanked Vice President Pence and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos for traveling to Wisconsin to be part of the historic occasion. Democrats claim the statewide voucher system siphons money away from neighborhood schools and gives it to private schools, forcing local districts to raise property taxes.