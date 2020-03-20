Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has announced the first two deaths from coronavirus in the state. The first victim was a man in his 50s from Fond du Lac County. The second was a man in his 90s from Ozaukee County. The governor made the announcement Thursday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the state has reached 159 – although the number includes one patient in Dane County who has recovered. A 3rd death was announced Friday evening in Milwaukee.