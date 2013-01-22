Wisconsin’s top elections official says her office has been meeting with the Postal Service weekly to make sure everything is ready for the November presidential election. Meagan Wolfe says the battleground state of Wisconsin is ready, despite concerns about security, the coronavirus pandemic, and the ability of the Post Office to process a record number of absentee ballots that will be mailed in. Wolfe shared the preparation efforts at a Tuesday meeting of the commission, nine weeks before the November 3rd vote. President Trump carried the state by just 23 thousand votes in 2016.