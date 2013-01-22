The Wisconsin Professional Police Association has released a series of proposals to improve the profession statewide. The document is called a “Blueprint for Change.” W-P-P-A Executive Director Jim Palmer says his group wants to play a direct role in driving the public discourse, but it also wants the discourse to lead to some concrete and meaningful action. The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha have focused public attention on the profession. Among the things included in the “Blueprint” is a call for a uniform policy on the use of deadly force only as a last resort.