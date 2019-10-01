Wisconsin On Pace For 4th Straight Record For Highway Fatalities
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports the state is on pace to set a new record for highway fatalities for the fourth year in a row. Four hundred people have died in traffic crashes this year. At the same time last year, the number was 389. Experts blame speeding, distracted driving, and a failure to wear seat belts for the rising numbers. A spokesperson for the Bureau of Transportation Safety says a culture change is needed to turn the tide.
