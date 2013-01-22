Wisconsin Named State With Best Dental Health
A nationwide study finds Wisconsin is the state with the best dental health. Researchers with the online service WalletHub-dot-com compiled the rankings based on how many people visit the dentist in a year, the costs of dental care, and the number of dentists per capita. Border states Illinois and Minnesota followed the Badger State closely in the rankings. Wisconsin was on top for dental habits and care – and ranked number-six for oral health.
