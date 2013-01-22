If Wisconsin’s number of positive test results for COVID-19 continues at the current pace, the state will likely be placed on Chicago’s no-visit list next week. The Windy City usually places a state on that list if it tops 15 new cases per day per 100-thousand residents over a week. Wisconsin is actually in the area of 20-to-30 daily infections per 100 thousand – well above the limit. If the Badger State is placed on the list for the second time, anyone traveling to Chicago would be required to self-quarantine for two weeks. Wisconsin was put on the list the first time in July.