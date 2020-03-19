Wisconsin Lawmakers Plan To Return To Capitol
Wisconsin lawmakers say they plan to return to the Capitol to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald canceled next week’s floor session Wednesday. Fitzgerald says senators were worried about exposure to the virus – but he also says he and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos are talking about the possibility of a special session to deal with the virus. The two Republicans are reportedly working with Governor Tony Evers on a coronavirus aid package, although no details have been offered while they talk.
Comments are closed.