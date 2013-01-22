The Wisconsin Assembly has approved a plan requiring a mandatory 18-month prison sentence for anyone convicted of operating while intoxicated, fifth offense. Lawmakers want to make it tougher on repeat drunk drivers. They also voted for a plan to give prosecutors more time to see if a driver has an O-W-I in another state before making a decision on charges. The sponsor of the bill, State Representative Jim Ott, says this isn’t about locking more people up – he just wants drivers to think about their drinking and driving choices.