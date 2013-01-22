A western Wisconsin judge has reimposed the governor’s emergency order limiting attendance in public venues. The capacity limits order was issued two weeks ago as positive cases of COVID-19 were surging in Wisconsin. One judge blocked the order on October 14th, but Monday Barron County Judge James Babler declined a request from the Tavern League of Wisconsin to leave it on hold. Babler also refused to stay his ruling while it was appealed. The judge said the parties fighting the order had failed to prove they would be harmed by following it.