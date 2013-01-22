Wisconsin Republicans’ 247-million-dollar tax cut plan is on the fast track at the State Capitol. The GOP-controlled Joint Finance Committee voted 10-4 to move the package forward Monday with all Democrats voting against it. Representative Evan Goyke called the process “incredibly fast.” The Neenah Democrat said, “this bill was introduced Friday afternoon and we’re here on a Monday and the majority party wants to get it to governor’s desk by the end of the day Thursday.” Committee Co-chair, Representative John Nygren claims Democrats pushed through a tax increase under Governor Jim Doyle without any public hearing at all. A floor vote is expected Thursday in the Assembly and as soon as Wednesday in the Senate.