More Wisconsin high school students are taking advanced placement tests – and they are doing better than the rest of the country. The College Board reports more than 26 percent of all 2019 Wisconsin high school graduates earned a passing grade on the A-P exams. That ranks the Badger State 11th in the country, with a passing grade three percent higher than the national norm. Nearly 72 thousand Wisconsin students took the tests last year. The Department of Public Instruction reports the good grades saved the students 48 million dollars in college costs.