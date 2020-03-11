Nine out of 10 students in the Wisconsin Class of 2019 completed their high school education in four years. The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction reports that continues an upward swing. The graduation rate was 88-point-six percent in 2017, 89-point-six percent in 2018 and now 90 percent. The report from State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor’s office finds improvements among the smaller subgroups of students – like blacks, Hispanics and those learning to speak English.