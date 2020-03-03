Testing for coronavirus in Wisconsin is going to be done at two locations in the state – rather than send samples to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta. State health officials say the testing will be done at the state lab of hygiene at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and at the Milwaukee Health Department. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports one person has tested positive for the virus in this state, but that person has recovered and is no longer in isolation. Eighteen people have tested negative.