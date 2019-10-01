More people in Wisconsin are getting COVID-19 booster shots than first and second doses of the vaccine. State health officials say 19-thousand first and second doses were administered in Wisconsin during the last full week of November. The state is now averaging more than 16-thousand booster shots a day. The Department of Health Services says about one-point-one million people in Wisconsin have had a booster dose. More than three-point-four million residents have received at least one initial dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Many Wisconsin hospitals report being out of room because their beds are filled with COVID patients.