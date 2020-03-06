Doctors and pharmacists in Wisconsin say there is no need to load up on face masks and hand sanitizer over fears of the coronavirus. Some stores and pharmacies are reporting shortages. The C-D-C says the best way to prevent getting sick is to wash your hands and stay away from people who have a virus. Wisconsin was awarded one-million dollars Wednesday to fight Covid-19. Wisconsin health officials say a public health emergency declaration is not currently needed. Test results on five more suspected cases are pending.