Wisconsin health officials are reporting the first child flu death of the season. The Department of Health Services say the child was under age 10 and lived in southeast Wisconsin. It isn’t yet known if the child who died had been vaccinated for influenza. A total of 622 people in the state have been hospitalized with flu-related complications since late September. D-H-S says it is not too late to get vaccinated because the flu season hasn’t reached its peak.