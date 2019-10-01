Wisconsin’s governor says he will re-issue a State of Emergency due to the pandemic effective Saturday. That’s when the current State of Emergency expires. Governor Tony Evers is “it’s clear we can’t afford to stop.” His action will extend the public health emergency until January. The move also extends the statewide mask mandate. The Wisconsin Supreme Court heard arguments earlier this week about whether Evers is exceeding his authority with moves like that. No ruling from the high court is expected for several weeks.