Gas prices in the Madison area and in much of Wisconsin are sitting at about a dollar-25 higher than they were at this time last year. The Madison average is two-65-a-gallon. That is up by about a nickel over the last month. Prices have been driven higher by OPEC’s decision to limit production, more drivers on the roads as the U-S emerges from the pandemic, and the Texas cold snap that knocked several refineries off-line. There’s no relief in sight. OPEC is increasing is oil production, but people are driving more miles and many refineries are switching to the more expensive summer blend of gas.