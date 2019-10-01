Wisconsin is joining a 12-state effort to reduce stress and the risk of suicide among farmers. The Farm Center office with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will do things like creating farmer focus groups, develop mental health provider training, and back other efforts that focus on mental health for farmers. Farm Center Director Jayne Krull says her office has been getting more and more calls from farmers in distress. She calls it a growing need. Wisconsin will get 400-thousand dollars of the seven-point-two-million-dollar federal grant from the U-S-D-A. Falling crop prices, a tariff dispute with China and an uncertain market for farm products have created hardships for farmers over the last five years.