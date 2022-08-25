Wisconsin families will have to apply for their children to get free meals at school again. During the pandemic the government allowed any child to get a free lunch but that program has ended. U-W-Madison nutritional sciences professor Beth Olson says the calories from a meal can help a child’s brain handle new information better and keep them alert in class. Olson says parents should be making sure their kids are getting good protein, vitamins, and carbs in their meals every day. She says low-income families should also remember to sign up for those free or reduced school meals this fall.