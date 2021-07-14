Wisconsin families will begin receiving the first monthly payment of the advanced Child Tax Credit Thursday. Thirty-nine million American families are eligible because they have children under the age of 17. The tax credit is part of the one-point-nine trillion-dollar American Rescue Plan signed into law in March. The payment is an advance of half of their 2021 tax credits split into six monthly payments from now through December. Households getting the full benefit will receive 300 dollars a month for children under six years old and 250 for those between six and 17 years of age.