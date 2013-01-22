The Wisconsin Elections Commission will debate how to spend a seven-point-eight million dollar federal grant when it meets today in Madison. The money from the U-S Elections Assistance Commission has been awarded to enhance election security. The feds want to help local clerks protect the vote count from hackers. Wisconsin gets the money if it can come up with one-point-six million dollars for a match. A spokesman says the match will come from the commission’s existing budget. A plan will have to be submitted by April.