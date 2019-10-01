The Wisconsin Elections Commission has released a report showing almost 40-thousand ballots in the November presidential election didn’t provide a voter I-D. Last week’s report says nearly 80-percent of the almost 200-thousand people who cast an indefinitely confined ballot did show their I-D, but that means 40-thousand didn’t. The Elections Commission also reports nearly one-third of the indefinitely confined ballots cast in the election came from people who are younger than 65 years old.