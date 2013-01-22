We may not know the final totals from the November 3rd presidential election by the following morning. Clerks from across Wisconsin are saying they have concerns about handling and county the more than one million absentee ballots expected. Milwaukee Election Commission director Claire Woodall-Vogg says her office will work all night and she hopes to have the results tabulated by the time the sun comes up. Other election officials in the state are also anticipating similar long nights following the November 3rd vote.