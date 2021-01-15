Laid-off workers in Wisconsin will soon be receiving 300-dollar federal unemployment payments. The Department of Workforce Development says it has begun sending out payments authorized in the latest coronavirus relief package. The program extends many of the provisions from the CARES Act last spring. Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said, “more assistance is needed to help the workers who have bore the brunt of the COVID pandemic, but I am happy that we are able to provide this much needed benefit in a timely manner.”