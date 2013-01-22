Wisconsin Driver’s License Holders Urged To Get Read IDs
State officials are warning some Wisconsin driver’s license holders that D-M-V offices are going to be even busier than normal this year. Most of those licenses don’t meet the federal standards for a REAL I-D, meaning you can’t use your driver’s license to get on a commercial flight or enter a federal building or military base after October 1st. So far, only about 40 percent of Wisconsin residents are carrying REAL I-D compliant products.
