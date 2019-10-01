Wisconsin Doctors Oppose Republican Resolution To Overturn Statewide Mask Mandate
The Wisconsin Medical Society is on record opposing a Republican-sponsored resolution that would overturn the statewide mask mandate now in effect. The state Senate is scheduled to vote on the resolution today (Tuesday). Although the Assembly is in session, there is no word about when that chamber might vote. The medical society’s board of directors voted Saturday to support the continuation of the mask mandate put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
